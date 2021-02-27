James leads North Alabama over Lipscomb 73-66

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Mervin James tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds as North Alabama snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Lipscomb 73-66 on Saturday. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Lions.

Payton Youngblood had 19 points for North Alabama (11-10, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). C.J. Brim added 16 points.

KJ Johnson had 18 points for the Bisons (15-11, 9-6). Romeao Ferguson added 14 points. Jake Wolfe had 13 points.

