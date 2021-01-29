James carries North Alabama past North Florida 82-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Mervin James had 19 points to lead five North Alabama players in double figures as the Lions narrowly defeated North Florida 82-78 on Friday night. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points for the Lions. Detalian Brown chipped in 11, Payton Youngblood scored 10 and Emanuel Littles had 10.

North Florida scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jose Placer scored a career-high 31 points for the Ospreys (6-11, 4-3). Ryan Burkhardt added 12 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had 11 points.

Carter Hendricksen, the Ospreys’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES