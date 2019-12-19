Jacksonville works over Presbyterian 81-58

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Destin Barnes hit five 3-pointers and posted 17 points and Jacksonville beat Presbyterian 81-58 on Wednesday night.

Mo Arnold had 14 points for Jacksonville (7-6). DeAnthony McCallum added 13 points.

Chris Martin had 19 points for the Blue Hose (2-9). Cory Hightower added 11 points.

Jacksonville matches up against Clemson on the road on Friday. Presbyterian plays Michigan on the road on Saturday.

