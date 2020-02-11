Closings & Delays
Jackson State rolls to 5th straight, beats Southern, 67-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 22 points as Jackson State beat Southern 67-51 on Monday night.

Roland Griffin had 18 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (10-14, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Damiree Burns had 13 points for the Jaguars (9-15, 6-5). Ahsante Shivers added seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern defeated Jackson State 56-50 on Jan. 13. Jackson State matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday. Southern takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday.

