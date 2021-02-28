Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State 68-54

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 17 points as Jackson State extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Mississippi Valley State 68-54 on Saturday night.

Jayveous McKinnis and Jonas James added 16 points each for Jackson State (8-5, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). McKinnis also had 10 rebounds and three blocks, while James posted nine rebounds.

Treylan Smith scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Delta Devils (1-20, 1-12), who have lost four games in a row. Terry Collins added 12 points and six rebounds. Caleb Hunter had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 106-56 on Jan. 30.

