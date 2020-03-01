Live Now
Jackson St. tops Mississippi Valley St. 87-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett scored 27 points with nine rebounds, Venjie Wallis added 19 points with five steals and Jackson State beat Mississippi Valley State 87-70 on Saturday night.

Jayveous McKinnis scored 11 points with a career-high 20 rebounds and four blocks and Roland Griffin scored 13 points with eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-17, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) who outrebounded the Delta Devils 48-28 but made only 1 of 17 3-pointers (8%). Jonas James added 11 points.

Caleb Hunter scored 30 points and Michael Green added 16 for Mississippi Valley State (2-26, 2-14), which has lost five straight. Michael Green added 16 points. Jordan Lyons had seven rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 85-65 on Feb. 1. Jackson State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Monday. Mississippi Valley State matches up against Grambling State on the road on Monday.

