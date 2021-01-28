Jackson scores 32 to lift UTSA over UTEP 86-79

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson had a season-high 32 points as UTSA beat UTEP 86-79 on Thursday night.

Keaton Wallace had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for UTSA (8-8, 4-5 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 14 points and Cedrick Alley Jr. had seven rebounds.

Bryson Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (7-8, 3-6). Souley Boum also scored 24 points, and Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

