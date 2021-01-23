Jackson scores 31 to lift Toledo past Kent St. 76-74

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Marreon Jackson had a season-high 31 points as Toledo won its eighth straight home game, edging past Kent State 76-74 on Saturday.

Ryan Rollins had 16 points for Toledo (13-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 14 points.

Kent State closed within 74-73 on a Danny Pippen layup with 40 seconds to play. Both teams missed opportunities before Toledo missed a 3-pointer with about 25 seconds left. With a chance to win, the Golden Flashes headed up court by J ackson darted in for a steal and a layup with less than 20 seconds to go, making it 76-73.

The Rockets then fouled with 2.4 seconds to go. Pippen made the first and missed the second but the rebound went out off a Toledo player. After a timeout, Kent State inbounded the ball under the basket at 1.8 seconds but couldn’t get a quick shot by Michael Nuga to fall.

Nuga had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (7-4, 4-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Pippen added 17 points and 12 rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers. Tervell Beck had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Toledo defeated Kent State 84-82 on Jan. 5.

