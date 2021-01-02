Jackson scores 31 to lift Akron past Kent St. 66-62

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson had 31 points as Akron edged past Kent State 66-62 on Friday night.

Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Akron (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds.

Mike Nuga had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-2, 0-1). Danny Pippen added 16 points and nine rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had four blocks.

