Jackson scores 31, Akron past Bowling Green 74-67 in MAC

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points as Akron beat Bowling Green 74-67 in the Mid-American Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The win comes two weeks after the Zips suffered an 83-71 loss to Bowling Green in conference play. Akron will meet No. 2 seed Buffalo in Friday’s late semifinal. The semis are an all-Ohio round as top-seeded Toledo takes on fifth seed Ohio in the other game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 12 points for Akron (15-7). Ali Ali added nine points with six rebound and Enrique Freeman pulled down nine rebounds.

Jermaine Marshall scored eight points and his back-to-back 3-pointers over the course of 51 seconds in the game’s closing minutes turned a 63-63 tie into a 69-63 Akron lead with 2:36 remaining.

Daeqwon Plowden tied a career high with 26 points for the Falcons (14-11). Chandler Turner added 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES