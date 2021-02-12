Jackson scores 30 to lift UTSA over FAU 84-80

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson had 30 points as UTSA edged past Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday night.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 26 points plus 12 rebounds and three blocks for UTSA (11-9, 7-6 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cedrick Alley Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. Keaton Wallace had six assists.

Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Owls (8-8, 3-4). Michael Forrest added 18 points and six rebounds. Karlis Silins had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES