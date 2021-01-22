Jackson scores 25 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 70-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points as UTSA beat Southern Miss 70-64 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points and eight rebounds for UTSA (6-8, 2-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Tyler Stevenson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 3-4). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES