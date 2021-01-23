Jackson scores 24 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 78-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as UTSA topped Southern Miss 78-72 on Saturday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14 points for UTSA (7-8, 3-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 13 points. Keaton Wallace had 12 points. Jackson, UTSA’s all-time leading scorer, marked his 71st career game of 20 points or more.

LaDavius Draine had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 3-5). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaron Pierre scored 12.

A Draine 3-pointer pulled Southern Miss as close as 74-70 with 16 seconds remaining, but UTSA closed with four straight free throws.

UTSA swept Southern Miss with a 70-64 win on Friday.

