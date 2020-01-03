Jackson scores 22, Georgia Southern edges Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Quan Jackson matched his season high with 22 points as Georgia Southern narrowly defeated Coastal Carolina 70-67 on Thursday night.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Southern (9-5, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Calvin Wishart added 13 points. Ike Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

The final minute was marked by a series of missed opportunities. After a free throw by McCadden gave Georgia Southern a 69-67 lead with 1:09 to go, Coastal Carolina’s Tommy Burton missed two free throws at :53, then Georgia Southern’s Smith missed a 3-pointer at :26 and DaVante Jones missed a layup and a 3-pointer for the Chanticleers. Wishart made one of two free throws for the Eagles with 3 seconds to go, closing out the scoring.

Jones scored 16 points for the Chanticleers (8-6, 1-2). Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 11 points. Isaiah Crawley, the Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Georgia Southern plays at Appalachian State on Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays at home against Georgia State on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com