Jackson scores 20 to lift Toledo over Eastern Michigan 91-74

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Eastern Michigan 91-74 on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (3-2). Spencer Littleson added 14 points and Keshaun Saunders had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Groce had 21 points for the Eagles (0-2). Bryce McBride added 15 points and Miles Gibson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

