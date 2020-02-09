Closings & Delays
Jackson scores 16 to carry UMBC over UMass Lowell 60-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
LOWELL, Mass. (AP)K.J. Jackson posted 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Maryland-Baltimore County topped UMass Lowell 60-50 on Saturday.

Brandon Horvath had 11 points and seven rebounds for UMBC (11-14, 4-6 America East Conference). L.J. Owens and R.J. Eytle-Rock added 10 points apiece.

UMass Lowell totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Obadiah Noel had 24 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (9-16, 3-7). Christian Lutete added eight points and 10 rebounds. Connor Withers had eight rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated UMBC 86-73 on Jan. 4. UMBC plays New Hampshire at home next Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Maine at home on Wednesday.

