Jackson scores 16 to carry Akron over Ball St. 74-42

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson posted 16 points and six assists as Akron routed Ball State 74-42 on Saturday.

Michael Wynn had 10 points for Akron (10-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds. Enrique Freeman had eight rebounds.

Ball State scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Ishmael El-Amin had 13 points for the Cardinals (6-8, 4-5). Kani Acree added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

