Jackson scores 15 to carry Akron over Tulane 62-61

WASHINGTON (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson had 15 points and Xeyrius Williams made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes as Akron narrowly beat Tulane 62-61 on Friday in the DC Holiday Hoops Fest.

Williams tied it at 58 on a 3-pointer with 2:26 left and capped the scoring with 18 seconds remaining with shot from distance. Tulane called a timeout with 4.7 seconds left, and Christion Thompson’s shot didn’t go down.

Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (9-2), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Williams finished with 13 points.

Akron used a 10-0 run to build an early 24-12 lead but Tulane rallied to get within 31-27 at halftime.

Teshaun Hightower had 18 points for the Green Wave (8-3). K.J. Lawson added 14 points, and Kevin Zhang had 11 points.

Akron matches up against UMass at home on Dec. 30. Tulane plays No. 11 Memphis on Dec. 30.

