Jackson scores 12 to carry Drake over St. Ambrose 97-53

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake to a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose on Sunday.

Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). Bryceson Burns added 11 points and Joseph Yesufu had 10.

John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

