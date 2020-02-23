Jackson powers NC A&T to 71-67 victory over Howard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Ronald Jackson totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season to help North Carolina A&T slip past Howard 71-67 on Saturday.

Jackson sank 4 of 10 shots from the floor for the Aggies (14-14, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and hit 10 of 16 foul shots. Fred Cleveland buried three 3-pointers and scored 14, while Kwe Parker had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Freshman Wayne Bristol Jr. topped the Bison (2-25, 0-12) with 26 points, but he also had seven of Howard’s 30 turnovers. Zion Cousins added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Nate Garvey scored 11. Charles Williams had 10 points and was one of four Bison who fouled out.

NC A&T shot just 38% from the floor and 27% from beyond the arc (8 of 30). The Aggies also made just 17 of 37 free throws (46%). Howard shot 48% overall, 40% from distance (6 of 15) and made 15 of 25 foul shots.

The Aggies entered play a half-game behind front-running Norfolk State in conference play. The Bison saw their losing streak reach 15.

