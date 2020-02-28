Jackson lifts SIU-Edwardsville past UT-Martin 90-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Brandon Jackson had a season-high 21 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 90-75 on Thursday night.

Shamar Wright had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-22, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Zeke Moore added 13 points. Kenyon Duling had 11 points.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville scored 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Quintin Dove had 26 points and 20 rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-20, 4-13). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 22 points and nine rebounds.

Parker Stewart, who led the Skyhawks in scoring coming into the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to 6 points (2 of 12).

The Cougars evened the season series against the Skyhawks with the win. UT Martin defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-76 on Jan. 25. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville finishes out the regular season against Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday. UT Martin finishes out the regular season against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞