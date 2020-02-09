Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Jackson helps lift Grambling past Southern

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)De’Vante Jackson had 23 points as Grambling edged Southern 66-62 on Saturday.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds for Grambling State (12-11, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Ahsante Shivers had 16 points for the Jaguars (9-14, 6-4), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Damiree Burns added 14 points. Amel Kuljuhovic had nine rebounds.

Micah Bradford, whose 9 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Jaguars, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Grambling State defeated Southern 61-56 on Jan. 11. Grambling State faces Alcorn State at home on Monday. Southern plays Jackson State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞