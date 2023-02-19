CHICAGO (AP)Jalen Jackson had 19 points, Jace Carter scored 18 and hit a go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds remaining and UIC rallied to beat Valparaiso 74-73 on Sunday.

Jackson added three steals and Carter grabbed nine rebounds for the Flames (11-18, 3-15 Missouri Valley Conference). Trevante Anderson made three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons (11-18, 5-13) with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe King added 15 points.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first half for UIC, which led 41-36 at intermission. Carter scored 10 points for the Flames in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UIC visits Evansville and Valparaiso hosts Bradley.

