Jackson carries UTSA over Texas-Permian Basin 98-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson had 28 points as UTSA rolled past Division II Texas-Permian Basin 98-55 on Sunday.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points for UTSA (4-6). Adokiye Iyaye added 11 points and Jacob Germany had 10 points.

Wallace had 12 points in a 20-9 run that had the Roadrunners up by 19 with 5 1/2 minutes to go in the first half. It was 40-27 at the break. There was a 20-0 run in the second half and after two free throws by the Falcons another nine points.

The 98 points were a season best for UTSA.

Carson Newsome had 16 points for the Falcons and Donoven Carlisle added 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

