Jackson carries New Mexico past San Jose St. in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP)Vance Jackson had 26 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico beat San Jose State 79-66 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday.

Makuach Maluach added 22 points and seven rebounds and Corey Manigault had 18 points for New Mexico (19-13).

The Lobos play second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday. New Mexico beat the Aggies 66-64 in the regular-season finale, the only other matchup between the teams this season.

JaQuan Lyle, who led the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored seven on 1-of-7 shooting.

Seneca Knight had 22 points for the Spartans (7-24). Omari Moore added 17 points and eight steals. Brae Ivey had seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com