BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Maceo Jack had a season-high 22 points as Buffalo rolled past Eastern Michigan 102-64 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 16 points for Buffalo (12-8, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). David Skogman added 15 points and four assists. Josh Mballa had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ronaldo Segu, the Bulls’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points on 0-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Buffalo is 3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. Buffalo posted a season-high 28 assists.

Bryce McBride had 12 points for the Eagles (8-15, 3-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Mo Njie added 11 points and four blocks. Nathan Scott had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com