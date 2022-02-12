POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Jao Ituka had 22 points as Marist narrowly beat Canisius 71-70 on Saturday night.

Noah Harris had 14 points for Marist (10-13, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ricardo Wright added 13 points.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-17, 4-10). Ahamadou Fofana added 16 points.

Armon Harried, the Golden Griffins’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, scored 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

