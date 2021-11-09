Iowa State handles Kennesaw State, rolls to 84-73 win

AMES, Iowa (AP)Gabe Kalscheur and Isaiah Brockington combined to score 37 points to give T.J. Otzelberger his 100th career coaching victory as Iowa State beat Kennesaw State on Tuesday night in a season opener postponed from a year ago.

The game, originally scheduled as the 2020-21 season opener, marked the start of the 50th anniversary season of Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.

Kalscheur finished with 19 points to lead Iowa State. Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, added 18 points and Tyrese Hunter contributed 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Caleb Grill, who returns to the Cyclones after playing one year at UNLV, added 11 points off the bench and Tre Jackson pitched in 10.

Terrell Burden was 13 of 19 from the free-throw line and led Kennesaw State with 21 points. Chris Youngblood was 9 of 10 at the line for 16 points and the Owls shot 26 of 36 from the line. Spencer Rodgers scored 12 points and Jamir Moultrie chipped in another dozen off the bench.

The Cyclones bring back one of the least-experienced teams in the nation with just 20 total starts from a year ago, but have six incoming transfers who have played more than 415 games.

Otzelberger got his 100th victory after winning 70 games as head coach at South Dakota State and 29 at UNLV.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25