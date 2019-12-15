Ingram, Silins lead FAU over High Point 81-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Jailyn Ingram scored 19 points and Karlis Silins added 17 as Florida Atlantic topped High Point 81-64 on Saturday.

Michael Forrest chipped in 16 points and Richardson Maitre had 12 for Florida Atlantic (6-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

Curtis Holland III had 17 points for the Panthers (2-8). John-Michael Wright added 12 points and Jamal Wright had 10.

Florida Atlantic faces Tampa at home on Thursday. High Point faces Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.

