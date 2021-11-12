Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington on Friday.

Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for Maine (1-1).

Jack Kane had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers. Terion Moss added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

