ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Courvoisier McCauley had 16 points in Indiana State’s 79-75 win over East Carolina on Monday night.

McCauley added seven rebounds for the Sycamores (4-0). Xavier Bledson scored 16 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line. Cooper Neese recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Javon Small led the way for the Pirates (3-1) with 27 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib LaCount added 13 points and Brandon Johnson had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

