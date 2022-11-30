SAN ANTONIO (AP)Trey Miller had 19 points in Incarnate Word’s 112-64 victory against Dallas Christian on Wednesday night.

Miller was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Cardinals (5-4). Jonathan Cisse scored 17 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Stephon Payne III recorded 15 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line.

The Crusaders (0-2) were led in scoring by Joseph Allen, who finished with 12 points. Samuel Ford added 11 points for Dallas Christian. Tilyr Hobson had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.