Incarnate Word defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN ANTONIO (AP)Logan Bracamonte had 15 points and seven rebounds, Keaston Willis also scored 15 points and Incarnate Word defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53 on Saturday.

Des Balentine added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland Conference).

Jalen White had 17 points for the Islanders (3-9, 0-3).

