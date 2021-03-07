Ike scores 17 to lift Wyoming over UNLV 80-69

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Graham Ike had 17 points as Wyoming beat UNLV 80-69 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ike made 8 of 10 shots.

Drake Jeffries had 14 points for Wyoming (13-10, 7-9 Mountain West Conference). Hunter Thompson added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys will be the No. 8 seed and play ninth-seeded San Jose State in the Wednesday’s first round of the conference tournament. Seventh-seeded UNLV plays No. 10 seed Air Force.

Bryce Hamilton had 17 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-14, 8-10). Edoardo Del Cadia added 13 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 10 points.

