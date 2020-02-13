Igbanu scores 24 to lead Tulsa over East Carolina 70-56

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Martins Igbanu had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa topped East Carolina 70-56 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson had 11 points and five steals for Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lawson Korita had 10 points.

J.J. Miles scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Pirates (10-15, 4-8). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Jan. 15. Tulsa takes on South Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday.

