Idaho State wins first Big Sky Tournament game in 11 years

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Austin Smellie scored 16 points, Chier Maker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Idaho State won its first Big Sky Conference Tournament game in 11 years with a 64-62 victory over Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

No. 11 seed Idaho State will play No. 3 seed Montana on Thursday for a chance to end a 19-game losing streak in the series. The Bengals haven’t defeated the Grizzlies since Dec. 13, 2010.

Malik Porter added 12 points and three blocks for Idaho State (8-22).

Idaho State closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 15-point lead, but Northern Arizona answered with a 13-0 run of their own to get within 44-42. NAU tied it at 50 with 11:16 to go, but ISU scored the next six and never trailed in the second half.

Brooks DeBisschop had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-14). Bernie Andre added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Cameron Shelton had 13 points and eight rebounds.

