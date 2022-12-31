POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Brock Mackenzie scored 23 points as Idaho State beat Northern Colorado 90-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Mackenzie added four steals for the Bengals (5-10). Austin Smellie added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Brayden Parker recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Dalton Knecht finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bears (5-9). Daylen Kountz added 19 points for Northern Colorado. In addition, Riley Abercrombie had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Idaho State’s next game is Saturday against Weber State on the road, while Northern Colorado hosts Montana State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.