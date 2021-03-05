Hyland scores 30 to lift VCU past Dayton 73-68 in A-10

NCAA Men's Basketball
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland had 30 points and 10 rebounds as VCU narrowly beat Dayton 73-68 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Hason Ward each had 10 points for VCU (18-6). Corey Douglas Jr. had three blocks.

Jalen Crutcher had 21 points for the Flyers (14-9). Jordy Tshimanga added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ibi Watson had 10 points and six rebounds.

