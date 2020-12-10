Hyland scores 30 to lead VCU over NC A&T 95-59

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 30 points as VCU routed NC A&T 95-59 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points for VCU (4-2). Vince Williams Jr. added eight rebounds and Hason Ward had four blocks.

Tyrone Lyons had 13 points for the Aggies (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Blake Harris added 12 points and Kameron Langley had 11.

