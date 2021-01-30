Hyland scores 24 to lift VCU past La Salle 73-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland had 24 points as VCU got past La Salle 73-62 on Saturday.

Hyland made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Hason Ward had 13 points and 10 rebounds for VCU (12-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 20 points for the Explorers (7-10, 4-6). Jhamir Brickus added 12 points. Jack Clark had 11 points and eight rebounds.

