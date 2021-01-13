Hyland scores 17 to carry VCU past George Washington 84-77

WASHINGTON (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland registered 17 points and six steals as VCU defeated George Washington 84-77 on Wednesday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 12 points for VCU (10-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hason Ward added 11 points and four blocks, and Jamir Watkins had 10 points.

James Bishop scored a career-high 24 points for the Colonials (3-8, 2-2). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Matt Moyer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

