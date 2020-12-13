Hyland scores 15 to carry VCU past Old Dominion 77-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland registered 15 points and six steals as VCU romped past Old Dominion 77-54 on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (5-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones added 10 points. Hason Ward had three blocks.

Austin Trice had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-2). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points. Joe Reece had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery