Hyland scores 12 to lift VCU past Davidson 64-52 in A10

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland posted 12 points as VCU topped Davidson 64-52 in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jamir Watkins and Corey Douglas Jr. each had 10 points for VCU (19-6).

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady each had 13 points for the Wildcats (13-8). Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

