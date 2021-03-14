Hurricanes freshman guard Timberlake enters transfer portal

NCAA Men's Basketball
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Guard Earl Timberlake, one of the most highly rated recruits in Miami Hurricanes history, entered the transfer portal Sunday after a freshman season cut short by a shoulder injury.

Timberlake played in just seven games and averaged 9.3 points for the Hurricanes, who endured an injury-riddled season and went 10-17.

Timberlake is from Washington, D.C., and averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds as a high school senior.

