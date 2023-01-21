BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Kai Huntsberry had 19 points in North Texas’ 63-52 win against UAB on Saturday night.

Huntsberry also contributed six assists and three steals for the Mean Green (16-5, 7-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Tylor Perry was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Eric Gaines finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals for the Blazers (13-7, 4-5). Trey Jemison added 14 points and 11 rebounds for UAB. In addition, Tavin Lovan had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.