HOUSTON (AP)Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points as North Texas beat Rice 74-64 on Saturday night.

Huntsberry added five assists for the Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 17 points and six rebounds. Rubin Jones had 13 points.

The Owls (15-8, 6-6) were led by Mekhi Mason with 17 points. Max Fiedler contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Quincy Olivari scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. North Texas hosts UAB and Rice travels to play Florida Atlantic.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.