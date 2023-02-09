MONROE, La. (AP)CJ Huntley scored 11 points to help Appalachian State defeat UL Monroe 52-45 on Thursday night.

Huntley also contributed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Dibaji Walker scored nine points while going 4 of 8 (1 for 4 from distance). Justin Abson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Warhawks (11-15, 7-6) were led in scoring by Tyreke Locure, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Jamari Blackmon added nine points for UL Monroe. In addition, Langston finished with eight points.

