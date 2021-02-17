Hunter scores 23 to carry Furman past Samford 78-64

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Marcus Williams had 17 points to lead six Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys beat New Mexico 83-74 in overtime on Wednesday night.

New Mexico's Javonte Johnson made a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in regulation, and later Williams missed a jumper to force overtime tied at 71. Williams was 4 of 4 from the line and Hunter Thompson made a 3 as the Cowboys outscored the Lobos 12-3 in the extra period.