Hunter scores 23 to carry Furman past Samford 78-64

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Alex Hunter had a career-high 23 points as Furman topped Samford 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Hunter hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Mike Bothwell had 19 points and six assists for Furman (14-7, 8-4 Southern Conference). Noah Gurley added 16 points.

Logan Dye had 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jaron Rillie added 13 points and A.J. Staton-McCray had six rebounds.

