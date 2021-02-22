Hunter leads UNC Greensboro past Western Carolina 77-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller each had 15 points as UNC Greensboro easily defeated Western Carolina 77-56 on Monday.

Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and A.J. McGinnis had 10 for UNC Greensboro (17-7, 12-4 Southern Conference).

Cory Hightower had 15 points for the Catamounts (9-15, 2-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kameron Gibson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES