Hunter leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 85-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Kaleb Hunter had a season-high 22 points as UNC Greensboro won its seventh consecutive game, getting past The Citadel 85-66 on Wednesday night.

Hunter made 10 of 13 shots. Isaiah Miller had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UNC Greensboro (13-5, 8-2 Southern Conference). A.J. McGinnis added 14 points. Keyshaun Langley had 10 points.

Hayden Brown had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-7). Kaiden Rice added 13 points and seven rebounds. Fletcher Abee had 11 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 87-73 on Jan. 18.

